Stretching Your Dollar: Men's upscale consignment

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Charlotte's well-dressed men no longer have to spend top dollar on designer clothing!

Revolve in Dilworth is an upscale men's consignment shop and business at the new East Boulevard location is booming!

"Saturdays are swamped, people are leaving with stuff, and I'm restocking with new inventory people are bringing in," said Amy Pickard, Revolve's owner.

Holding up a beautiful dress shirt, Amy gives her take on a nice gray pine striped suit from Burberry.

"I like a striped shirt underneath to give it a little pop," Amy says, her signature laugh and sense of style welcoming for men who might not typically like to shop.

Scott Conklin is a banker who gets to work from home, so he's no longer tied down to a suit and tie. But if he does revamp his wardrobe, Revolve would be his first stop.

"For the savings you get on lightly used pair of clothes and it's phenomenally cheaper than going out to buy something banana republic," Conklin told me.

Conklin tried on an entire ensemble while we were in the store. A Hugo Boss suit, nice dress shirt and Ferragamo tie.

To buy new through a retail shop, you could bank on paying more than one thousand dollars. You could walk out of Revolve with all of it for under two hundred bucks!

Revolve has dress shirts in just about every color and style you can imagine. The suits and jackets range from DKNY summer weight for just under thirty dollars to the very high end Purple Ralph Lauren label.

We found a jacket that retailed new for $6,500.00. At Revolve Pickard is selling the 100% cashmere jacket for $399.99.

But you will also find very casual men's clothing as well. There are racks of slacks and nice shoes too!

We saw shoes that would retail new for over $150 that had never been worn. Amy Pickard is selling them for less than fifty.

If you are interested in consigning clothing, Amy tells me they move their inventory quickly and it's a 45/55 split with those who are selling their clothing.

You will find Revolve at 1222 East Boulevard right across from the Harris Teeter store.

Monarch, which is a high end women's consignment shop is in the same house.

Make it a family affair to look great and feel good about how much spent!

Copyright 2011 WBTV. All rights reserved.