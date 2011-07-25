See, Click, Fix: Broken Sugar Creek Sidewalk

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A section of sidewalk along the 1300 block of West Sugar Creek Road in Charlotte is not in the best of shape.

Tommy Sikes was walking along the sidewalk recently when he tripped and fell. He says, "I slipped and I have a bad leg and I fell. But I didn't have to go to a hospital."

After he fell, Tommy says he contacted the city of Charlotte, but says there was some confusion about who was responsible for the sidewalk.

West Sugar Creek Road is a state-maintained road and Tommy says he was told the sidewalk was the state's responsibility.

That's when he called See, Click, Fix.

After talking with Tommy, I contacted both the State DOT and the Charlotte DOT and we soon had things cleared up.

The state is not responsible for sidewalk repair, the city is responsible.

And it wasn't long afterwards that a city engineer was out to take a look at the sidewalk and now we're getting action.

The city says the sidewalk is definitely in need of repair and that's exactly what it's going to do.

As soon as the city determines if there are any underground utilities along that section of sidewalk it will have crews make repairs.

We'll keep you posted and let you know when that happens.

