Deputies arrest man wanted for leading police on chase and stealing car

LINCOLNTON, NC (WBTV) - A Cleveland County man who eluded police officers and sheriff's deputies in Lincoln County Saturday morning has been arrested and is in jail.

Malcolm Dewayne Kee, 20, was wanted in Cleveland County for a felony probation violation.

On Saturday, an off-duty police officer from Lincolnton spotted Kee around 6:15 a.m. near the Highway 150 Bypass and Riverview Road.

The first officer who arrived at the scene pursued Kee on foot. The officer fell into a deep ravine near the railroad tracks and Kee managed to slip away. The officer suffered injuries to both his ankles.

Police used K-9 units to search for Kee in the Crouse area, but they were unable to find him.

Around that same time, police said a beige KIA was reported stolen from a home in the 1200 block of Pleasant Grove Church Road.

Several hours later, a Cleveland County sheriff's deputy spotted the abandoned stolen vehicle on Marys Grove Church Road in Kings Mountain.

Authorities then issued a charge of larceny of motor vehicle against Kee.

On Monday, Kee was arrested at his home in the 1900 block of Stoney Point Drive in Shelby.

Once he was arrested, Kee was turned over to authorities in Lincoln County and he is being held at the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center.

Kee is charged with two counts of misdemeanor resisting, delaying and obstructing a public officer, one misdemeanor count of probation violation, and two felony counts of probation violation. He is being held on a $47,800 secured bond.

Copyright 2011 WBTV. All rights reserved.