Mother accepts plea deal for stabbing children

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Almost four years ago, a Charlotte mom was accused of stabbing her own kids.

A plea agreement was reached with the District Attorney's Office Friday. 36-year-old Selina Shiuli will spend the next 18 to 24 years in prison for murder, attempted murder, and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

On November 11, 2007, Shiuli called 911 saying she had stabbed herself and her two daughters. Her six year old daughter, Nova, died. Her toddler, Sara, survived.

According to the District Attorney's Office, a state forensic psychiatrist said Shiuli was insane at the time of the stabbings. She had told her husband she heard voices and saw ghosts. Her case was delayed, according the DA's Office, because of Shiuli's mental illness.

Three years ago, Shiuli's husband took his surviving daughter back to his home country of Bangladesh.

