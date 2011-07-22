Good News: Remember when summer was fun?

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Armed with a microphone and television camera, it only takes about 5 minutes to be bombarded with a slew of hateful comments about the heat.

With temperatures pushing up into the triple digits, most people simply despise hot weather.

But ask a pair of sisters not old enough to see over a McDonald's counter what they think about it? Well, they can't hear you ask over the spitting of grandma's sprinkler that doubles as a make-shift water park.

We compared young people's opinions of the heat with those of adults and guess what we found? Kids are awesome.

Send us your Good News! E-mail us at goodnews@wbtv.com