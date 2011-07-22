Police searching for missing teen mother and son

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Police are looking for teen girl and her baby who have been missing since early Thursday morning.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's Missing Person Unit, the 17 year old and her one year old son were last seen at their home at 6628 Idlewild Road.

Milea Porter told police when she returned home from work on Thursday at 1:40 a.m., Tyra and Tyvere were not there, and some of their belongings were missing.

The CMPD says Tyra suffers from mental health issues, and her family is extremely concerned about both her and her son's safety. Tyra is 5'2" tall and weighs 120 pounds.

Both have been entered into NCIC.

If you know where Tyra and Tyvere Porter are staying, please call 911 immediately.

