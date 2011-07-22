New WBTV iPhone and Android apps

WBTV is excited to announce the release of a brand new app for your Android or iPhone! Our current WBTV news apps will go dark on July 31, so it is important to download our new and improved app today! (Don't worry, our recently-released Weather app will not go away anytime soon.)

Our new news app features more news content, more video, and a display that you can tailor to your own preference.

When you download the new WBTV app, you will immediately notice there are more top stories on the home page. When you click on a story, you can easily share it via email, twitter, and Facebook. You can also save those stories in your "MyView" section to view later.

If you see news happening, you can now easily send it in using our new "My Report" feature. It interacts directly with WBTV's 'See It, Snap It, Send It!' Just snap your photo or video and send it in using the "contribute" tab. You can also browse all of the photos our viewers have sent in under the Community Gallery.

In our "More" section, you'll find sports news and scores, headlines from around the state and region, national news, health news, and more!

There's also plenty of video to watch in our "video" section. Catch the most recent weather forecast and watch all of the latest top news stories.

WBTV will roll out new Blackberry news apps within the next week, so stay tuned if you are not an iPhone or Android user.

If you prefer to view our mobile website, we are redesigning our current mobile site and will notify you when that change goes live -- probably July 25 or 26.

The current WBTV news apps will go dark on July 31, so make sure to download the

*new* WBTV apps soon!

To download the new app, search "WBTVNews" in the Android Marketplace or iTunes store.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION

Here are answers to some Frequently Asked Questions:



1) What happens to the old WBTV news app?

Those apps are going away at the end of July. You need to download and install this new free app to continue to receive breaking news notifications from WBTV. The WEATHER app we released last month will live on, however.



2) Will the new app automatically replace the old app?

No. You must download and install this new app. You are welcome to delete the old app at any time.



3) Why do the stories not refresh when I reopen the app?

The app does not automatically refresh when you reopen it. To refresh the story listings on the app, pull the screen down (like you do with the Facebook app) until the screen begins to refresh. You can also manually close the app and relaunch it. If you have an iPhone, shake the phone each time you open the app to ensure that it has been refreshed.



4) Is there an iPad app?

No, not yet. We are working on that and hope to have something available later this year.



5) What about an app for Blackberry?

We are working on that and hope to have something ready in the near future.



6) What about an app for Windows mobile devices?

At this time, we do not have plans to create an app for Windows, but our mobile website m.wbtv.com will soon be automatically updated.

