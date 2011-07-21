5 taken to hospital after wreck on Mint Street

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -Paramedics treated five people for injuries following a wreck on Mint Street Thursday evening.

The accident happened near the 800 block, which is right in front of Bank of America Stadium, around 5:30.

It took Charlotte Fire Fighters about 10 minutes to free one person who was pinned in one of the cars.

Police have not released any details about how the two-car crash happened.

One of the persons injured has life threatening injuries, according to Medic.