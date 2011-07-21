Pass 3 On: No Payback needed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - What if getting the chance to help a friend in need was as simple as stopping to ask me about my sign? You know the one I mean. It says: "I'm giving away $300. Ask me how."

That's precisely what Carletta Eatmon did when she saw me standing outside a post office on South Boulevard in South Charlotte.

A bit camera-shy, I had to convince Eatmon to share her story and told me about two friends she had recently taken in.

"Lost their jobs, got kids," said Eatmon. "Trying to get help from churches and everything."

When I asked Eatmon why she took her friends in, she simply said, "they're my friends, their lights are out. My lights are on so I'm trying to help them get on their feet. I would want someone to do the same thing for me."

Once we contacted her friends it was time to Pass 3 On. But if I thought convincing Eatmon was tough -- getting her friends to let us inside proved to be even harder.

