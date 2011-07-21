Can your smart phone be hacked?

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - According to a recent survey, 1 out of 2 Americans have their smart phone with them at all times. We are connected to the internet all the time via these handy devices.
So, how hard is it for someone to get to your life on the internet via your phone?
For years the focus for criminals has been to hack into your computer but now, your smartphone could be the key criminals need to open the door to your personal life, bank account and more.
WBTV's Cyber Expert, Theresa Payton, has advice on stopping the hackers from getting in.
Sample of Smart Phone Crimes:
5 Quick Tips - How to stop them in time:
If you are not sure if your phone uses an automatic code or dial in, try calling your phone and hitting the # or * key to see what happens. Call your smart phone services provider and ask them for instructions on how to lock your smart phone and set up pins.
WORD FOR THE WEEK:
Bieber Baiting
One of the top internet search terms is Justin Bieber. Bieber Baiting is when a web page uses a random reference to Justin Bieber just to make sure their web page gets picked up by search engines to draw traffic to their website. That should be considered a no no and is called Bieber Baiting.
If you would like to see the current trend for how often Justin Bieber is searched, go to the Google Trends for "Bieber" at:
http://www.google.com/trends?q=bieber&ctab=0 and your can find statistics for searches with "Justin Bieber" at:
http://www.google.com/trends?q=justin+bieber&ctab=0&geo=all&date=all&sort=0
Copyright 2011 WBTV. All rights reserved.
1 Julian Price Pl.
Charlotte, NC 28208
(704) 374-3500
publicfile@wbtv.com
(704) 374-3788EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.