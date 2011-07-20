Trailer for 'The Amazing Spider-Man' movie

Columbia Pictures presents the teaser trailer world debut of the Amazing Spider-Man
The Amazing Spider-Man is back on the big screen, for the first time in 3D, on July 3, 2012.
The film stars Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone, Rhys Ifans, Denis Leary, Martin Sheen, and Sally Field. The film is directed by Marc Webb from a screenplay by James Vanderbilt and Alvin Sargent and Steve Kloves, based on the Marvel Comic Book by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko.
Laura Ziskin, Avi Arad, and Matt Tolmach are producing the Marvel Entertainment production for Columbia Pictures.
The UMBC Retrievers pulled off the previously impossible Friday night, making NCAA tournament history in Charlotte by upsetting Virginia, 74-54, before an absolutely shocked crowd at the Spectrum Center.More >>
The UMBC Retrievers pulled off the previously impossible Friday night, making NCAA tournament history in Charlotte by upsetting Virginia, 74-54, before an absolutely shocked crowd at the Spectrum Center.More >>
The sea of festive folks in green packed bars and restaurants throughout Uptown, not only boosting business profits, but to bring people together and showcase unity, one of the themes behind St. Patrick’s Day.More >>
The sea of festive folks in green packed bars and restaurants throughout Uptown, not only boosting business profits, but to bring people together and showcase unity, one of the themes behind St. Patrick’s Day.More >>
One person is dead after a fatal car crash in west Charlotte Saturday morning. The crash occurred in the 8700 block of Moores Chapel Road at Tilden Road around 10:30 a.m. Police say a pedestrian was struck during the crash.More >>
One person is dead after a fatal car crash in west Charlotte Saturday morning. The crash occurred in the 8700 block of Moores Chapel Road at Tilden Road around 10:30 a.m. Police say a pedestrian was struck during the crash.More >>
There is a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for Avery, Ashe and Watauga until midnight. You could see thunderstorms containing large hail and gusty winds.More >>
There is a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for Avery, Ashe and Watauga until midnight. You could see thunderstorms containing large hail and gusty winds.More >>
Several others are being sought on outstanding warrants issued after the drug transactions.More >>
Several others are being sought on outstanding warrants issued after the drug transactions.More >>