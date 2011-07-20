Trailer for 'The Amazing Spider-Man' movie

Columbia Pictures presents the teaser trailer world debut of the Amazing Spider-Man

The Amazing Spider-Man is back on the big screen, for the first time in 3D, on July 3, 2012.

The film stars Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone, Rhys Ifans, Denis Leary, Martin Sheen, and Sally Field. The film is directed by Marc Webb from a screenplay by James Vanderbilt and Alvin Sargent and Steve Kloves, based on the Marvel Comic Book by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko.

Laura Ziskin, Avi Arad, and Matt Tolmach are producing the Marvel Entertainment production for Columbia Pictures.





