Utility Work closes a portion of South Mint Street

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The Charlotte Mecklenberg Utilities Department has closed a section of South Mint Street, uptown, for utility repairs.
Crews shut down the road between Stonewall Street and West First Street on Tuesday, July 12. Work is scheduled to take place through Friday, July 29. This closure is necessary for storm water work in the area.
Motorists traveling northbound should take South Graham Street to West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to South Poplar Street. Southbound drivers should take West First Street to South Church Street to West Stonewall Street.
Local access will be maintained. CATS will not be affected.
