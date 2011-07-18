Southern beef BBQ and cucumber slaw recipe

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Summer Beef BBQ with Cucumber Slaw

Recipe by Charlotte Culinary Expert, Heidi Billotto

Reid's Cooking School Director

For the Rub:

1/2 cup Moscovado brown sugar

1/4 cup sweet or hot smoked paprika

1 Tbsp. black pepper

1 Tbsp. salt

1 Tbsp. chili powder

2 Tbsp. Goya Adobo Seasoning

1 tsp. cayenne

For the beef:

Proffitt Family Farms local Ranch Steaks, stew beef or chuck roast

2-3 cups apple cider vinegar

For Sauce:

1 cup ketchup

1/4 cup water

1/4 cup Moscovado brown sugar

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

3 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

2 Tbsp. smoked paprika

1 Tbsp. chili powder

2 cloves garlic, minced OR 2 tsp. garlic paste

1 tsp. cayenne

Coombine all of the ingredients for the barbecue rub. Use to season generously on both sides of steaks and then place steaks in the vinegar in a large pan ( should be about a half inch deep). Cover pan tightly with foil. Roast in a slow 250-300 degree oven for 2 ½ to 3 hours.

While steaks are cooking, prepare barbecue sauce. Simmer for 15 minutes until thick. Cook until the beef is tender and may be easily shredded or pulled. Toss shredded beef with a bit of the sauce and pile on your favorite biscuits . Serve along side a portion of Summer Cucumber Slaw

For the Cucumber Slaw:

2 hot house cukes, seeded and julienned

1 Red Bell Pepper, julienned

2 carrots, peeled, julienned

1/2 bunch Cilantro, minced

1 shallot, minced

5 (1/4 inch) slices fresh ginger root, peeled and minced

½ cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil

2 Tbsp. Mushroom Soy Sauce

1 Tbsp. Sesame Oil

1/4 cup Red Wine Vinegar

Siracha or hot Sauce to taste

Combine all the vegetables and herbs and then use remaining ingredients to make a vinaigrette. Toss veggeis in vinaigrette. Allow to stand for an hour or so before serving.

