Burglars hit upscale south Charlotte boutique, again

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Another broken, boarded up window at Sloan boutique on East Boulevard. It's the second time in two months the upscale shop has been burglarized.

Someone broke the glass in a front window. Saturday afternoon it was covered with plywood.

Thieves seem to be making rounds. Other Charlotte boutiques have also been targeted since Spring.

Police were able to get surveillance video from the last break-in at Sloan. In that case, thieves stole several thousand dollars worth of designer jeans.

