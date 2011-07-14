Convenience store post pictures on wall of past robberies

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Put a convenience store in a convenient spot near a major highway, leave it open all night, and you've got the recipe for robbery.

There's a store in Charlotte which seems to magnetically attract guys with guns-- the Sam's Mart at Sugar Creek and Reagan.

It's open 24 hours. And when you walk in, the first thing you see is supposed to be a crime deterrent.

"There are pictures of surveillance pictures right there on the wall," says CMPD Detective Marty Cuthbertson.

The wall has picture after picture of many past robberies. Now, they have a new one to add.

At 2:00AM on a Sunday morning, a man walks in and heads to the cooler case to grab a drink.

At the counter, two people are trying to pay for their gas. He barges between them, with his hand under his shirt like he's holding a gun, and demands money.

"They were making a credit card transaction, and he didn't wait," said Det. Cuthbertson, "he told them to stop what they were doing, to empty the cash register, so he had to cancel the transaction he was presently doing."

The stick-up didn't take long. Police believe the robber ran down Reagan street, toward the Hidden Valley neighborhood and disappeared.

They consider him armed and desperate. If you know who he is, call Crimestoppers at (704) 334-1600 and help get him off the street. There's up to $1,000 in reward money available.

Also, if you want to join Charlotte's crime fighting team, you or your company can make a donation to Charlotte Crimestoppers by PayPal. Follow this link http://www.charlottecrimestoppers.com/donation__membership

Copyright 2011 WBTV. All rights reserved