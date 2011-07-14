PHOTO GALLERY: Photos from fallen Marine's escort and funeral - | WBTV Charlotte

PHOTO GALLERY: Photos from fallen Marine's escort and funeral

FORT MILL, SC (WBTV) - A Fort Mill Marine killed in Afghanistan has made his final journey home and hundreds of people lined the streets to help honor their fallen hometown hero.

But as his family, friends and community gather to remember Staff Sergeant Thomas J. Dodds Dudley, a controversial church group says it plans to make an example of his funeral.

Copyright 2011 WBTV. All rights reserved.

 

 

Powered by Frankly