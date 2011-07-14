Five steps for Facebook email

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Spammers have found a new way to target you through your Facebook account.

Facebook announced November 2010 that they would slowly roll out a Facebook messages service. It provides you with an @facebook.com account where people can text, instant message, email or Facebook you. Not everyone has it available to them yet but when you do, the spammers are already armed to hit you with their scams.

It's a neat way for someone to send you a quick message especially if you are better at checking Facebook than you are checking email.

However, cyber expert Theresa Payton says if you choose to set up this optional account, there are 5 easy steps you can follow to shut down the spammers and their scams:

On Facebook click on Account Choose Privacy Settings Look at the Connecting on Facebook setting - View the settings Look at who can send you messages, as of this show, it is the third item on the screen Set this to Friends Only

Also, if you are not sure if you have Facebook email, sign on to Facebook and then go to: https://www.facebook.com/about/messages/ and choose the Green button that says "Go to messages".

If you have set up an account you will see it as an option near the top of your screen.

WORD OF THE WEEK:

A recent poll says that 60% of you admit taking your smart phone to the restroom because you have this problem, it's our word of the week: DISCONNECT ANXIETY. The poll was conducted on Americans and they found that 68% of Americans said they become anxious when they cannot access the internet to check their accounts or when they cannot look at their smart phone.