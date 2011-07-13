Mom guilty of dismembering baby girl, leaving her in burn pile

UNION COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A jury found a Union County woman guilty Wednesday of killing her baby girl. Erica Kelly was convicted of second degree murder for leaving the infant to die.

The baby's umbilical cord was still attached when it was discovered February 2009 in Waxhaw near a burn pile. Two of the child's limbs had been severed.

Kelly was later charged with murder.

Right after the discovery of the child's remains, WBTV interviewed Steven Knotts who, at the time, lived next door to Kelly.

He said he had no idea his neighbor was pregnant.

Teresa Chambers owns a salon three doors down from the restaurant where Kelly worked. It was the same place where Kelly was arrested.

During a prior interview, Chambers said Kelly appeared distant.

"She was very nice when she took my money, but she was quiet as if she had things on her mind. I never knew what it was," Chamber said.

Copyright 2011 WBTV. All rights reserved.