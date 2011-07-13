Netflix raising rental rates

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Rates charged to Netflix customers are about to take a big jump.

Starting September 1st, the $10 per month plan letting customers rent one movie at a time and stream unlimited movie over the internet is gone. To get all of that it will cost nearly $16 per month or customers can choose one or the other for $8 per month.

"I'm not very happy about it and I may cancel the whole thing," said Luke Lorusso who has been a Netflix subscriber for three years.

With the new pricing structure some customers are doing the math and wondering if they're really getting their money's worth anymore. They would have to order several movies or several streams per month and many people just don't have the time to watch that many movies.

"It kind of discourages the Netflix rentals more and I might lean more to Red Box or Blockbuster kiosks," said Chris O'Brien.-

However, even Red Box is giving a slight bump to it's nightly rental fee. Instead of totaling at $1.07 per night, a recent rental receipt showed a rate of $1.23 per night.

Still pennies compared to the Netflix increase but customers are starting to see the writing on the wall.

Again, the new Netflix rates begin September 1st and customers will automatically be enrolled if they don't change their settings before then.

