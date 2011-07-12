VIDEO: Marine overseas asks Mila Kunis to NC Marine ball

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Thanks to the power of the Internet, a Marine's YouTube request to go on a date with Mila Kunis got through to the actress.

In a recent Fox News interview, the star was asked whether she knew about Sgt. Scott Moore's video asking her to accompany him to the Marine Corps Ball in Greenville, N.C., in November.

Kunis reacted with surprise and asked for details about the event. After her "Friends With Benefits" co-star, Justin Timberlake, goaded her to fulfill her patriotic duties, Kunis said

yes.

She looked into the camera and told Moore that she was "going to make this happen."

Further details on whether Kunis has taken additional steps to confirm she would attend the ball remained unclear.

Calls and email messages seeking comments from Kunis' publicist and Moore were not returned Monday.



