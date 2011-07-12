Change of venue hearing in Zahra Baker case

NEWTON, NC (WBTV) - An attorney in the Zahra Baker murder case has filed a change of venue motion arguing that the stepmother of the child should be tried for second-degree murder elsewhere.

The motion was filed on Tuesday morning in Superior Court and says that Elsa Baker "cannot obtain a fair and impartial trial" in Catawba County.

Full coverage: The Zahra Baker case

The motion says that the second-degree murder indictment in the death of 10-year-old Zahra Baker "involves one of the most highly publicized crimes ever in Catawba County."

Cited in the motion is coverage in area newspapers and comments on the web that "reveal a deep prejudice against" Elisa Baker.

The motion also says that "The community believes Elisa Baker deserves the same treatment and fate as Zahra," who was killed and dismembered – her body found in different areas of the county.

Zahra went missing in October of 2010 and was found dead months later. Elsa Baker helped lead authorities to her body parts. Very little of Zahra was found and some body parts had cut marks on them.

Copyright 2011 WBTV. All rights reserved.