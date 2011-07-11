Dial up a dream vacation

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - If you have always wanted to take a dream vacation, but costly airfare stands in your way, perhaps you need to pick up your phone for a deal.

CBS News Travel Editor Peter Greenberg was recently in Charlotte and shared one of the best ways to find the low cost airline tickets, and it's not the internet.

"We have lost the art of the conversation in this country. Talk to a human being! I'm not saying don't research it online and you can even go back to the web later on," Greenberg said.

But he points out that sometimes the deals online are just a portion of the discounted tickets.

"The myth is that all available inventories are on the internet, it's not. It's on what's available that the travel providers make available," he said.

Greenberg says you should just dial up you carrier's 800 number, and talk to a person!

When you get that person on the line, tell them where you are starting from and where you want to go.

"When you call the human being on the phone say ‘I want to go from Charlotte to New York.' They're going to say when do you want to fly and don't you answer that question! Instead say ‘Can you pull up all the flight Charlotte to NY route I'll wait.' That takes a eight seconds, then say ‘Can you scroll through the bottom of your screen and what's that fare?'"

That is the fare Greenberg will be your lowest.

Keep in mind, getting a great deal, will mean you have to be flexible. If you still aren't happy with the price, go back to the internet and see if you can find a better deal.

Greenberg remembers a story when he had to fly a member of his staff on a trip on short notice, "I called the regular 800 number for the airline asked, ‘What have you got going to NY tomorrow what time? It is going 908 dollars,' I asked if there was one about 45 minutes earlier? As a matter of fact they did the fare was 108 dollars because they were matching a fare another airline was charging! But it wasn't available on the web. My staff said because you talked to a person they're going to charge you another 25 dollars, yes, but I save 775 dollars more!"

