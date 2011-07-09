Waitress accused of writing her own big tip

GASTONIA, NC (WBTV) -- A waitress went to Gaston County lockup Thursday after she was accused of writing herself a big tip.

Matthew Tucker says he was double charged at Buffalo Wild Wings and went back to the restaurant to check the receipt. The police report says he was shown two receipts with different signatures. The one with a $50 dollar tip also had a note that read, "Hope this brightens your day."

Alisha Dawn Dixon was arrested and charged with forgery and fraud. She bonded out the same day.

