The "new" Facebook and what's to come next

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - More big changes are planned for Facebook. Just this week a new application allowing for video chat became available to all users.

Now there's speculation another service could be announced soon and it's believed to be just as big.

In a way, Facebook is solidifying it's position as a one-stop internet destination.

"There might be music downloads available on Facebook soon to compete with iTunes a little bit," said WBTV Cyber Expert Theresa Payton.

Payton adds that all of these features encourage you to spend more time on Facebook with the hope that eventually you'll patronize the advertisers and maybe even buy into the games and other features.

However, other web giants are on Facebook's heels.

"Google is in the running with Google +. They already have chat, video, email, address book and calendar," Payton said.

