Get the WBTV Weather app for Android!

Now more than ever it's important to stay aware of the weather no matter where you are. WBTV's First Alert Weather is making that easier for you!

We're proud to announce that a new weather app from the WBTV First Alert Weather Team is now available for your Android-powered device in the Android Marketplace.

The app is free and features radar, vertical and horizontal map display with looping, the highest resolution satellite cloud imagery available, exclusive Road Weather Index, color-coded weather alerts arranged by severity, 10-day, daily and hourly forecasts.

When you open the app, the radar uses GPS to automatically center itself to your current location. You can also save locations to quickly find current weather information and forecasts.

The radar uses Google Maps, and has layers that you can turn on or off to customize your view. As always, you can also watch the latest WBTV First Alert video forecasts on our mobile website, m.wbtv.com.

To get your hands on the latest weather technology from WBTV, go to the Android Marketplace and search "WBTV Weather." Click here to send a download link to your phone or learn how to download the app from the Android Market.

If you don't have an Android phone, but would still like to stay informed, just log onto our mobile site at m.wbtv.com from your phone's browser. You can get zip code weather, animated radar and traffic info 24 hours a day!

