Unsolved murder in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A Charlotte man found dead at daylight on a Sunday morning, but police believe he was shot hours before his body was discovered.

Timothy Staten, 42, was no stranger to authorities. He'd been arrested several times before, including a bust for drug and firearms possession in April.

When CMPD detectives arrived at 7:19AM on July 3rd, they noticed a blood trail, leading back to an apartment complex on Patio Court.

They believe he was shot in the apartment complex parking lot, ran half a block to a house on Erskine Drive looking for help. Unfortunately, no one was home and Staten died on the front steps.

Sometime after 3:00 a.m., people in the neighborhood heard either fireworks or gunshots and called police.

"Officers came out," said Detective Todd Burkard, "they talked to numerous people, but no one said they were shooting and no one was able to give description of someone shooting."

In other words, the neighborhood clammed up. Police did find bullet holes in the parking lot. That coupled with Staten's blood trail tells the story.

I asked the detective what this was about. "We don't know. We have a couple ideas from what people are saying, but we don't have anything to prove yet."

It could very well have been a botched drug deal.

"Whatever he did or may have done," said Burkard, "although it's part of his history, what our concern is, there's somebody else out here who killed him and we want to find out who that is."

Crimestoppers pays up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of a murderer. If you have any information that might help, call (704) 334-1600.

