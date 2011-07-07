Passing 3 On: When a friend is in need

By Brigida Mack - bio l email

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -- After a few months on hiatus, Pass 3 On is back! Once again, I'm out in the community with my sign that reads: "I'm giving away $300. Ask me how!"

This time around, I took my sign to the Elizabeth community and stood along Seventh Street. There we found a story fitting our big return.

It's where we met Greg Collins, who was in the midst of a busy work day. He told me about Theresa Combs, a friend in need.

"I know this young lady, that she's out of job right now," said Collins. "She needs some money to help pay her rent. And that's what's most important to me."

Affectionately known to Collins as "Big Red", he said when he saw my sign, he had to stop.

"But since I seen the sign I think this is the right opportunity to help her," he said. "She could use the $300."

Once we contacted, Combs we were ready to Pass 3 On.

