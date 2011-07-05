Good News: National Ice Cream Month

GASTONIA, NC (WBTV) - The month of July is one of the hottest of the year and what better way to cool off than with a huge scoop of freezing cold ice cream.

July is National Ice Cream Month and we found dozens enjoying the creamy treat at Tony's in Gastonia.

The family-owned ice cream shop has been in business almost 100 years so it's safe to assume, they know their ice cream.

Owner Louis Coletta says the lure to the popular snack is instilled from birth. "Everybody remembers being a kid and getting an ice cream cone. That was a real treat back then," said Coletta.

Looking around the dining room at Tony's and seeing most everyone enjoying a scoop, proves it still is a real treat.

