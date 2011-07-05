Bank of America accounts "compromised"

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Bank of America is sending letters to an undisclosed number of customers to inform them their debit card accounts have been "compromised."

"To protect your accounts, Bank of America is presenting you with this replacement card with a new account number and your existing PIN," the letter reads. "Please destroy your old debit card by cutting it up."

The bank isn't telling reporters how many people are at risk.

But a WBTV producer received the note, and when she called the bank as a client, a representative told her "thousands and thousands" of the letters went out.

BofA says in the letter that the problem occurred at "an undisclosed third party location."

Hackers have been targeting big retail stores.

If you haven't received a letter, you're account is probably not involved.