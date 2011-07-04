Bald eagle released on Independence Day

HUNTERSVILLE, NC (WBTV) - Dozens of spectators watched as a juvenile Bald Eagle spread its wings and flew off into the wild for the first time since being shot 6 months ago.

"Independence" is a fitting name for the young eagle taken in by the Carolina Raptor Center in Huntersville.. The group decided the release should come on the 4th of July.

A rehabilitator held the eagle wrapped in a white blanket until the Center director told her she could let it go.

With a gentle bend, the woman put the bird to the ground and it flew out of sight within seconds. The cheers followed the birds spectacular path as it disappeared.

"Independence" is now a part of the wild again.