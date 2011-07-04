See, Click, Fix: Eyesore along South Boulevard

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - It's been awhile since the Carousel Club in south Charlotte shut down.

And it appears it's been awhile since anyone did anything to spruce up the property which is located on South Boulevard.

One viewer writes: "...looks horrible, green grass would be better, this place is a dump. Just a matter of time before more crime is attracted to this corner."

The viewer thinks the place should be torn down.

"It is a bit messy here. Weeds, weeds, and more weeds growing up all over the place. Along the sidewalk, in the parking lot, up against the building. There's a bus stop out front. Weeds are taking over the sign post. There are even a couple of about-to-overflow trash cans outside. The place is for sale but I'm not so sure about the curb-side appeal! Can anything be done about this?"

Most likely, yes. But since there's no one on site, it may be a little difficult.

I've contacted Charlotte's Code Enforcement Division Manager and asked if he's aware of the situation.

As soon as he's able to give me any answers on this, I'll let you know.

