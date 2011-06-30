Drastic rise in commercial burglaries for Derita area

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - There's been a drastic rise in commercial burglaries for Charlotte's Derita area.

CMPD reports at least ten break-ins at cell phone stores, sandwich shops and other small businesses where crooks are stealing lottery tickets.

One man tried to cash one of those stolen lottery tickets at an gas station across town, but was denied because the state places a lock down on any ticket reported as stolen.

Fortunately for police, the surveillance camera caught a clean image of a black heavyset male, wearing jeans, a dark blue shirt and red running shoes.

CMPD also has video of another crime.

A man walking home overnight from the bus station at East land Mall, ran into two men with a gun. They forced him into nearby woods.

"They made him lay down on the ground and when he did, they tied him up," says Detective Marty Cuthbertson.

After taking his ATM card, they demanded his password. One crook went to the ATM and one stayed behind, guarding the victim. Video from the ATM shows a black male, about 6'2" stealing money from the victim's account.

If you have any information that might help police, call Crimestoppers at (704) 334-1600.

Also, if you want to join Charlotte's crime fighting team, you or your company can make a donation to Charlotte Crimestoppers by PayPal. Follow this link http://www.charlottecrimestoppers.com/donation__membership

Copyright 2011 WBTV. All rights reserved