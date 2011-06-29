WBTV's Al Conklin wins bus race among media at CMS

CONCORD, NC (WBTV) - WBTV's Al Conklin won the coveted "bus races" among media personalities at the Charlotte Motor Speedway this year.

SLIDESHOW



Click here to view a photo gallery of the race and trophy ceremony

The event was held Tuesday night as severe weather threatened the race in which old school buses are driven around a special course. Conklin, a meteorologist at WBTV, has the nickname of "Hurricane," and showed no fear during the while racing.

Conklin held off a hard charging Matthew East from News 14 and Chuck "DZL" Thompson, with 106.5 FM The End, to claim the win.

Thompson drew the pole position and led the first three laps until Conklin made a daring three-wide pass on Lap 4 to take the top spot.

The caution flag flew twice during the event-the first time on Lap 6 when East turned Thompson's bus around coming out of Turn 4 and the second time for debris on Lap 8, as a result of contact between News Channel 36's Brad Panovich and WSOC-TV's Andrew Doud.

Conklin's win was his first career school bus victory and the first victory for WBTV in the Media Mayhem racing series at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The thunderstorms that hit postponed the Legend Car and Bandolero feature racing that was scheduled.