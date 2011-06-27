Injured NC Marine gets brand new home

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - It was a lot like any other day inside the "John Boy and Billy Show" Studios in Charlotte.

Except Monday's show was extra special because it was the end of a secret that had been kept for weeks.

United States Marine Corp Staff Sergeant (retired) Vincent Gizzarelli was in the guest waiting room with his whole family. Gizzarelli was injured during a tour in Iraq in 2004. He thought his visit to the live radio show was for an interview about the possibility of getting a new home.

Bay Area Builders Association Support Our Troops/Operation FINALLY HOME, Log Homes of America, Inc, Marlo Construction, and NAHB Building Systems Council all partner to build homes for injured service men and women.

Gizzarelli was one of the people up for a new home. He had no idea the show had already selected him as the one.

"The great part of this job, and I think God forgives me, is that we lie a little bit," said Daniel Vargas with Operation FINALLY HOME, "I think we're going to do it right now and I think Vince needs to bring his wife in here because you all are getting a brand new home in Jacksonville, North Carolina."

The live announcement caused Vince to throw his head back. His wife cam rushing in with tears in her eyes and embraced her husband.

The two adopted 3 young brothers and also have 2 older children. Vince says the gift of a new home means his boys now have a yard to play in. "It means we get to put down roots, and I've never had roots," Vince said.

For more information on the agencies that provide homes to injured military members, click here.