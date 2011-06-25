Recipe For Heidi Billotto's Italian White Bean and Farro Salad

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Kristen Miranda visits Heidi Billotto at Reid's Fine Foods to demonstrate how to prepare Italian White Bean and Farro Salad.

Recipe:

1/2 cup farro, packed ( or any similar grain - barley, quinoa, bulgar) or you may substitute a pasta such as orzo

1 (15.25 oz.) can cannellini beans or chick peas, rinsed and drained

1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil ( or use half extra virgin olive oil and half lemon infused oil)

juice of 2 fresh squeezed lemons

zest from one of the lemons

peel from 1/2 of one of the lemons

2 bay leaves

1 cup fresh mint, chopped

1 1/2 cups fresh Italian flat leaf parsley, chopped

1/3 cup finely chopped onion

2 cloves finely minced garlic

Sea salt and Hot Shot pepper blend to taste

Combine 2 1/2 cups of water in large sauce pan with the bay leaves and the peel from one half lemon. Add farro and bring to a boil.

As soon as the water boils reduce the heat and allow farro to cook 15-20 minutes or until cooked through but not mushy - it should have an al dente texture.

Drain the cooked farro in a colander and remove the bay leaves and used up lemon peels.

Rinse the barley quickly with cold water to quick cool and stop the cooking process.

In a large bowl combine the white beans, cooled barley, garlic and onions. Dress with olive oil, lemon juice and lemon zest, salt and pepper. Toss again.

Fold in the chopped fresh mint and parsley.

Cover and let the salad sit in the fridge for at least one hour

before serving.

