Cop fatally shoots man who killed wife in domestic shooting

PAGELAND, SC (WBTV) - Police have identified a husband and wife who were killed following a domestic dispute in Chesterfield County Tuesday night.

The incident occurred at a home in Pageland.

According to the Pageland Police Department, an officer responding to the scene was told a man had just shot his wife and that he was armed with a gun.

The woman, who has been identified as 55-year-old Diane Johnson Louallen, died at the scene.

The officer confronted her husband, Barry Louallen, 50.

In a written statement released Wednesday afternoon, police said Louallen "advanced on the officer with his gun pointed at the officer."

Police say the officer ordered Louallen to drop his gun, and the officer was forced to shoot the man.

Louallen was transported to Carolinas Medical Center Union where he died.

Family members who were at a nearby church event rushed to the scene when they heard about the shooting Tuesday night. They say couple didn't have a history of domestic violence.

The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave with pay pending the outcome of the investigation by the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division. SLED routinely investigates any shootings where a law enforcement officer is involved.

