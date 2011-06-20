See, Click, Fix: I-77 No Longer Leaks

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

See, Click, Fix has gone back to check on an issue we first reported in January when we asked the question, "Is I-77 leaking?"

A water leak under I-77 southbound at exit 12 near LaSalle Street.

Water was seeping onto the highway through a big crack.

When traffic went over the leak, water splashed across the road.

During the winter that water would freeze on the highway, creating a potential hazard for drivers.

But things are much different now.

The leak has now been fixed.

Water is no longer an issue.

A little more than a week ago, crews working for the North Carolina Department of Transportation installed a drain in the area that engineers believe will take care of the problem.

Cracks in the road have also been filled in.

This was part of a significant repair project that crews worked on mainly during overnight hours.

This problem took a little longer to get resolved than we expected.

However, we've learned the crew that handled this problem handles a lot of different issues such as pavement repairs, sign repairs, landscaping, debris removal and more.

The crew covers 135 miles of highway in Mecklenburg and Cabarrus Counties.

Copyright 2011 WBTV. All rights reserved.