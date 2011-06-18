Boy hit by falling tree during storm

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -- Witnesses say a little boy playing outside while a storm was moving through escaped without serious injury when a big tree came crashing down.

The accident happened on Woodstone Drive in north Charlotte late Sunday afternoon.

Neighbor Donteia Smith says the boy's mother came running outside and pulled him out from under the branches.

She says he was only crying and had several scratches.

The incident was one of dozens emergency responders were called to during the height of the storm. Heavy thunderstorms knocked down trees and downed power lines across much of the Charlotte region.

