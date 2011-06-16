A new office visit tool for doctors

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The Ipad is almost ubiquitous in the working world. They make looking up documents a snap and so much easier to read. That's why many doctors are considering using them in their rounds. It cuts down on carrying paper files or needing to find a bulky computer to look things up.
WBTV's Cyber Expert, Theresa Payton, says this is a wonderful breakthrough but she explains why you might want to ask your Doctor a few questions the next time she or he pulls out the iPad .
The good news is you have a few things working in your favor to keep your data safe.
For starters there are laws that require everyone in the medical field to safeguard your information. For example, HIPAA ( Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act ) is a law that requires hospital's and doctor's offices to safeguard your privacy and your personal information.
She also mentions there are a variety of security products, some already included on the iPad by Apple, and some for purchase that can make a difference in protecting you and your data:
iPad has some built in features such as WPA2 security, data encryption, and options for locking the device, using a password to retrieve information, and even a command to wipe all the data it is lost or stolen. .
New products are on the market that a doctor's office or hospital can purchase to give your Doctor access to files in a more secure way.
TIPS FOR ANY IPAD USER:
A very sophisticated criminal could get past these defenses but these steps will offer some basic protections.
WEB RESOURCES:
For more on your protections under HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act), go to http://www.hipaa.org
For tips on how businesses can make their iPads more secure, go to www.apple.com/ipad/business/integration for more information
Now our Word for the week: w00t (that is lower case w zero zero lower case t)
It is slang for being very happy or the words awesome or victory. You might see a friend announce, "w00t, just saw the latest Harry Potter book online 25% off and free shipping!"
