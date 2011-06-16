Body of missing SC woman found; husband denied bond

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) The husband and suspected killer of Devin Ivey made his first court appearance Thursday morning after being charged with his wife's murder.

Florence County investigators revealed in a bond hearing Thursday how they believe Rodney Ivey transported his wife's body after killing her at a local motel.

Authorities say many clues led them to the human remains, later identified as 22-year-old Devin Ivey, found in Coward off of Salem and Brown Rd. Wednesday evening.

Ivey was reportedly last seen June 9 at the Olanta Budget Inn, and that motel is where authorities believe Rodney Ivey killed his wife, placed her body in the motel sheet, and later transported Ivey's body to the Coward area where he dumped her remains.

Police say the motel manager realized the sheet was missing from the inventory, and notified authorities. Investigators then noted Devin Ivey's car was covered in dust, as if it had been driven on a dirt road. This information led the search team to the Salem Rd. area, where it is believed Rodney Ivey has family ties.

The search team discovered Ivey's remains Wednesday evening. The state of the remains has not been released at this time.

Rodney Ivey was denied bond Thursday morning.