Rush Limbaugh introduces Two if by Tea drink

JUST IN: Rep. Weiner resigns as scandale continues

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Listeners of the Rush Limbaugh show Wednesday might have thought the host had developed a speech impediment.

But, no. When he was saying "Two if by Tea," he really meant "tea" and not "sea." And, he meant it as the new name of his line of ready-to-drink tea.

Sweet tea and tea itself has taken off in the last few years -- with Arizona Tea making huge sales gains. Arnold Palmer -- a mix of tea and lemon -- are also selling well as a premixed beverage in grocery stores.

Just a couple of years ago, a company in Charleston even launched sweet tea favored vodka.

The name of Limbaugh's new product is a play on the line in the famous Henry Wadsworth Longfellow line of "Two if by sea" in Longfellow's poem about Rivere. Interestingly enough, Sarah Palin was recently chided by the media for a possible gaff when talking about Paul Revere. It's unclear if this is all related.

The flavors for Limbaugh's tea are Original Sweet Tea, Diet Original Tea, Raspberry Tea, and Diet Raspberry Tea. Limbaugh, of course, launched a website for his endeavor. The slogan is "From Tea to Shining Tea."

As of 3:30 pm Wednesday, sales seemed to be overwhelming the staff answering phones -- a man who placed an order for 6 cases was on the phone for 57 minutes, he told Limbaugh.

More news:

Gun image on Facebook spurs police investigation of pot-bellied pig feud