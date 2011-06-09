CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - While you were enjoying a long weekend, one hungry crook ordered a pizza, paid for it, then pulled out a gun and wanted more.

The Domino's on Sunset in Charlotte was quiet at 5:00PM on Memorial Day. So when a man walked in, paid for his pizza, then asked for a soda, the clerk behind the counter had no reason to believe he was about to be robbed.

Daniel Felton suddenly felt a gun in his back. "Oh, I didn't like it", said Felton, "it was scary and I kept thinking as long as you don't shoot me, I'll give you what you want, just give you what you want so you can get out of here."

Felton was no stranger to guns pointed at him. He'd been robbed twice before while delivering pizzas. With thoughts of those stick-ups racing through his mind, Felton and his store manager both decided to cooperate and hand over the money.

But this job wasn't finished. The crook made Felton and the manager lie down, threatening them he's shoot if they got up.

He ran out the back door, but left behind plenty of good evidence-- including fingerprints on the door and on the dollars bills he used to pay for his pizza.

"We have excellent surveillance pictures," said Detective Marty Cuthbertson. "We also have a good description of the car he was operating, a burgundy colored Cadillac Seville four-door."

Daniel Felton says this robber was heavyset, about 5'10", in his mid-20's, wearing jeans, a white shirt and a hat.

If you have any information that might help police, call Crimestoppers at (704) 334-1600 and you may earn a reward of up to $1,000.

