Good News: Hokey Pokey world record?

SHELBY, NC (WBTV) - A massive crowd of children all dancing the Hokey Pokey attempted to break a world record Wednesday afternoon.

340 students and dozens of parents and teachers all stood in a circle around the activity field at Graham Elementary School in Shelby. Dancing to recorded music blaring over a loud-speaker, the group attempted to set a world record for the most people dancing to the tune at one time.

The event also helped raise money for an impoverished school in Guatemala. Students and faculty brought in more than $800 in donations. The money will go to help purchase supplies and equipment for the school.

The school won't know if they've broken the record until later in the year when the Guinness World Record committee decides on the submission.