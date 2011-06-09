Grading Peter Gorman - | WBTV Charlotte

Grading Peter Gorman

Please use the following 5 polls to grade outgoing CMS Supt. Peter Gorman on 5 different aspects:

1)    Pay for Performance
2)    Closing the Achievement Gap
3)    Budget Priorities
4)    Parental Communication
5)    District Morale

Each poll will have a link to the next for each different criteria or issue on which to "Grade Gorman"

