Teacher pay frozen again

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - North Carolina teachers are concerned about getting no pay raise next year. The $19.7 billion state budget does not include a pay raise for teachers. This will be educators' fourth consecutive year without the bump in pay.

"To not to have a pay raise in four years," Charlotte - Mecklenburg school (CMS) Biology teacher Phyllis Washburn said. "Definitely is a situation that's not good."

Washburn is concerned this news will be a step backward for the teaching profession. And will cause teachers to leave the business.

"It is going to cause the quality of teachers maybe not to be there," Washburn said. "As much because you can do a lot with your degree."

No pay raise will be an adjustment for many. Educators will have to learn how to budget on a the amount of a pay check they received four years ago. Washburn thinks that will be a challenge. She thinks some won't be able to afford to stick with teaching.

"Even if their heart is saying yes," the CMS teacher said. "You have to be practical. You have to live."

Washburn believes state lawmakers must protect teachers and re-establish the pay raise. She feels if they don't - that shows what they think about educators.

"They're insensitive or ignorant," Washburn said. "To what this job really is and how important it is that you have the right person there. You don't want to run teachers off."

Despite not getting a pay raise Washburn says she will still give it her all in the classroom.

"Absolutely," Washburn said. "To the very best of my ability and I think any teacher would say the same thing."

Governor Bev Perdue says she is concerned about teachers getting no pay raise next year, but she says she is more concerned about saving teacher jobs.

