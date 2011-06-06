Amazing video: Bounce House with kids inside takes flight, 12 hurt

OCEANSIDE, N.Y. (AP) - A dozen children hurt over the weekend after a weekend accident where several inflatable "bounce houses" took flight during a children's soccer tournament.
Police say 13 people were sent to hospitals following the accident Saturday at a festival sponsored by the Oceanside United Soccer Club on Long Island.
Most had minor injuries, but Newsday reported Monday 36-year-old Cathleen Hughes suffered head and spinal injuries. A hospital spokesman didn't immediately comment.
Michael Mazzocco was coaching his daughter's game when the incident happened. His wife was shooting video of the game and shifted the camera to the bounce houses, capturing the mayhem.
It was not known if the bounce houses were securely fastened. The district attorney says she's investigating. A soccer league official didn't comment.
Copyright 2011 The Associated Press.
