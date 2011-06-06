Police searching for pawn shop robbery suspect

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Police are looking for a man who they say robbed an east Charlotte pawn shop three times this summer.

The robberies occurred at the Pawn Mart located at 5847 Albemarle Road on May 6, May 21, and June 4. All of the robberies happened between 10:30 a.m. and 3:15 p.m.

Police identified the suspect as 21-year-old Ivan Jermaine Latimer.

They say he is a black male who is 5', 11" tall. In some of the surveillance images, he was wearing a black hoodie with a printed design on the front and back, grey jeans or pants, black gloves, and a black bandana.

Latimer may be driving a full-size, extended-cab pickup with tinted windows and a cover on the bed. There is a blue handicap placard hanging from the rearview mirror. The truck is possibly a 2000 to 2005 model with stock wheels.

If anyone has any more information on this case, they are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

