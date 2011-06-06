See, Click, Fix: Busy beavers cause wetlands in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Some interesting information in a follow-up to a story we first told you about several weeks ago.

A viewer alerted us a site off City Boulevard in north Charlotte as you approach the I-85 exit.

Way down the embankment, we found what looks like a small lake or pond.

A See Click Fix viewer was concerned about trees in the area that are dying and that the standing water could be a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

This wasn't here when City Boulevard was first opened many years ago, so what happened?

We've gotten some interesting answers from Polly Lespinasse, an environmental specialist with the North Carolina Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

Doby Creek runs through the area and sometime after City Boulevard was built, beavers dammed up the creek. The water began to pool in the area and it is now considered a wetland!

In fact, a whole new eco-system is coming into play there.

As older trees die off because they can't survive in the water, other vegetation has begun to come in.

There may even be fish breeding in the area.

Now although it's a wetland, this is not a protected area according to Lespinasse.

But since the dam is not causing flooding issues upstream, in fact, water continues to flow through the dam, the property owner is not required to remove it.

So the bottom line here, unless the property owner wants to do something about the wetlands, it can stay as it is a far as the state is concerned.

I'm told there is no water quality impact from Doby Creek being dammed up.

Interestingly, I'm also told this is not an uncommon problem. The folks with NC DENR say they see a lot of creeks and other areas dammed up in Mecklenburg County and the surrounding area.

Copyright 2011 WBTV. All rights reserved.