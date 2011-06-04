Knee brace may help patients put off replacement surgery - | WBTV Charlotte

Knee brace may help patients put off replacement surgery

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - For patients with knee pain there are a few options for relief including medicine or knee replacement surgery.  However, knee replacement is not high on many patients lists.

On the Saturday Morning Show a doctor and a patient demonstrated a new type of knee brace that eases pain.

