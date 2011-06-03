Patton Avenue closes for construction

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The Charlotte Department of Transportation closed a stretch of Patton Avenue on Wednesday, June 1, 2011 for construction work. Patton Avenue is expected to remain closed through Friday, July 29, 2011.
This will be a rolling closure which means as work progresses, only one section of Patton Avenue will be closed at once. The following sections will be closed in this order:
The contractor will be performing various upgrades for a Neighborhood Improvement Project.
Motorists should consider using Madison Avenue as an alternate route.
