Patton Avenue closes for construction

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The Charlotte Department of Transportation closed a stretch of Patton Avenue on Wednesday, June 1, 2011 for construction work. Patton Avenue is expected to remain closed through Friday, July 29, 2011.

This will be a rolling closure which means as work progresses, only one section of Patton Avenue will be closed at once. The following sections will be closed in this order:

Patton Avenue between Clifton Street and Fairfield Street Patton Avenue between Fairfield Street and Mulberry Avenue Patton Avenue between Mulberry Avenue and Condon Street

The contractor will be performing various upgrades for a Neighborhood Improvement Project.

Motorists should consider using Madison Avenue as an alternate route.

Copyright 2011 WBTV. All rights reserved.